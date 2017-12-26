Airlines spar over remote flying norms

Last June, Vistara, the country’s newest full-service airline, increased frequency in most For instance, from three daily flights between Delhi-Bengaluru it increased to five. However, the increase in routes brought new challenges for the airline’s network team. It had to find remote routes to fly in order to comply with the government norms. To improve regional connectivity, (RDG) mandates to deploy a fixed capacity in remote routes, which are unprofitable for to operate. Last month, failed to comply with the guidelines.



Now, intense lobbying has broken out over a proposed rule, which aims to make it easier for like to comply with the norms. Three major IndiGo, and GoAir has now opposed the rule. which will allow trade seats between themselves if they fell short of the minimum requirement under RDG.



Under the rule, an airline failing to deploy requisite capacity in remote routes can buy out seats from other which has more capacity on such routes. The proposal is akin to the norms of Reserve Bank of India which allows banks to buy priority sector lending from other banks to meet the criteria of minimum 40 percent lending to priority sectors like agriculture and small enterprises.like IndiGo, and GoAir fears that such provision will give undue advantage to which will buy seats and avoid flying the unprofitable routes. “The buyer of the ASKM will disproportionately benefit by circumventing the need for investment of capacity to these markets and use these benefits to create distorted competitive dynamics, the seller will also have an undue benefit in these markets by making their capacity more viable,” a document signed by the three says.RDG divide domestic routes into three categories. Category I represents the profitable routes between metros. Category II includes the north-eastern region, Jammu and Kashmir and Lakshadweep, while category III represents places such as Coimbatore, Kochi. have to deploy on category II routes at least 10 percent of their flight capacity deployed on the most profitable routes, and 35 percent on category III routes.For Vistara, which markets itself as a premium airline, the prove to be a significant barrier. “ Some of the destinations that started are only to comply to the RDG norms, the combination that when you are small and you still have to meet RDG, makes you start more destinations than you want.,” a sector expert said. With 17 aircraft flies to 21 destinations. sources say that some of its destinations like Bagdogra, Guwahati are not profitable and only help to comply withThe situation became trickier from November as the government increased the number of CAT 1 routes. From existing 12 city pairs, the number increased to 20 forcing to deploy more capacity on CAT II and CAT III routes. Suddenly, a Delhi-Patna became CAT 1 route forcing us to find new remote routes. Even older found it difficult to comply. “There was no need for this change, especially when there is more capacity already deployed than stipulated, changing RDG categories will impact airlines’ network planning,” a senior official said.To comply with additional requirement started buying seats from its sister concern India and which have additional capacity on such routes.A senior ministry official said that that it was only due to clerical mistake that the clause which allowed trading of seats was excluded. “ brought it to our notice a few months back, we wanted to include it but thought it will be prudent to consult all parties first,” the official said.Experts suggested that trading of seats should be allowed to increase the ease of doing business. “There is no reason why trading of seats should not be allowed, it only harms business case for while giving no benefit,” said Kapil Kaul, CEO, South Asia of aviation consultancy firm CAPA.