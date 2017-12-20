Airlines woo flyers to own them directly

Vistara, the country’s youngest full-service carrier, promises a reward if you directly buy your ticket from the airline - an extra five-kilo luggage allowance. That’s Rs 1,428 the airline is willing to forgo to directly own a passenger.

In a similar effort, the country’s biggest private airline IndiGo offers an in-flight meal at half the price if you book your ticket through its mobile app. With oil price moving north, airlines in India are increasingly turning active to grab a larger slice of the ticketing pie, instead of conceding it to travel agents. It also ...