Airtel, Intex offer affordable 4G smartphones bundled with free calls, data

Telecom service provider Bharti has partnered with home-grown handset maker to launch a range of with an effective starting effective price of Rs 1,649. The phones come bundled with Rs 169 plan, which includes data and calling benefits.

The telecom provider offers the Aqua Lions N1 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 1,649. To avail of the offer, you ' need to make a down payment of Rs 3,149 and get a Rs 1,500 cashback from Airtel, subject to terms and conditions. That brings the effective cost of the smartphone down to Rs 1,649. For getting the cashback, you have to make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169 from After 18 months, you get a cash refund of Rs 500 and another Rs 1,000 after the completion of 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1,500.

Talking about the smartphone's specifications, the dual-SIM Aqua Lions N1 is powered by MTK chipset and sports a 4-inch screen. There are 2-megapixel cameras on the back and front. The phone features 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, expandable to up to 128GB.

“We are really pleased to see the continued positive response to our ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative from customers as well as smartphone manufacturers. We are delighted to have on board as a partner and their brand familiarity plus distribution reach will add to our affordable smartphone proposition and offer more choice to our customers. We look forward to working with them towards empowering every Indian with a 4G smartphone.”

In addition to the Aqua LIONS N1, two more have been introduced -- Aqua A4 and Aqua A3.

The Aqua A4 comes at an effective price of Rs 1,999, compared to market price of Rs 4,999. The phone is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and an 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB. It has a 5MP primary camera on the rear and a 2MP front shooter.

The Aqua S3 is available an effective price of Rs 4,379, compared to market price of Rs 6,649. It comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad- processor. It has 2GB RAM and an internal storage of 16GB, which can be expanded up to 64GB. It has a 2,450 mAh battery plus and sports an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter with flash.

All devices are Android powered and offer full access to all apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. The smartphones come preloaded with MyAirtel App, TV and Wynk Music to offer a great self-serve and content experience to customers.

In case the customer does not wish to opt for the Rs 169 bundled plan, offers the flexibility of making recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirements. However, to claim the cash refund benefit, recharges worth Rs 3,000 must be done within the first 18 months to claim the first refund instalment of Rs 500 and another Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months to claim the second refund instalment of Rs 1,000.