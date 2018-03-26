Airtel offers free 30GB data to test 4G VoLTE services in select states

India’s leading telecom operator is doling out free 30GB additional 4G data to subscribers who opt-in as beta testers for the company’s voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE) services before its official launch. Recently, Airtel had rolled out VoLTE services in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka and Chennai. In the next batch, the telecom operator is gearing up to initialise the VoLTE services in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Before the service launch, however, Airtel is testing its network and seeking subscribers who would like to beta-test the services and provide regular feedback before launch.

As an incentive, the telecom operator is offering additional 30GB 4G LTE data to beta testers which will be credited to subscribers accounts in three tranches.