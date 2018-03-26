Airtel offers free 30GB data to test 4G VoLTE services in select states

-
India’s leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel is doling out free 30GB additional 4G data to subscribers who opt-in as beta testers for the company’s voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE) services before its official launch. Recently, Airtel had rolled out VoLTE services in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka and Chennai. In the next batch, the telecom operator is gearing up to initialise the VoLTE services in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Before the service launch, however, Airtel is testing its network and seeking subscribers who would like to beta-test the services and provide regular feedback before launch.
As an incentive, the telecom operator is offering additional 30GB 4G LTE data to beta testers which will be credited to subscribers accounts in three tranches. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Prime membership subscription to end on March 31: What next?To avail of the additional 30GB additional data, a subscriber needs to validate the number by visiting www.airtel.in/volte-circle. Once the number has been validated and qualifies for the beta-testing programme, the first tranch of 10GB data is credited to his account. The second and third portions of 10GB data each are credited at the end of the fourth and eighth weeks, respectively. The Airtel VoLTE beta programme is currently live in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh circles only. ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel receives more than 1.5 mn Aircel customers in Tamil Nadu
