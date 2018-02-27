Airtel Payments Bank slashes interest rate by 200 bps to 5.5%

Airtel Payments Bank
on Monday slashed its interest rate by as much as 200 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent per annum, effective Thursday.
The payments bank, first such to launch in 2017, said the management was trying to keep rates competitive and was keeping it higher than or at par with competition.
“An attractive interest rate of 7.25 per cent was an introductory offer, given that Airtel Payments Bank
was leading the roll-out of a completely new segment of banking services in the country. The revised interest rate continues to be the highest in the payments bank
segment,” an Airtel Payments Bank
spokesperson said.
While Paytm Payments Bank
gives a yearly rate of interest of a little over 4 per cent, India Post Payments Bank
has kept the rate at 5.5 per cent.
Insiders, however, said the bank might lose its competitive edge with the move. “This was the USP the bank had over other players. Now, with this slashing, the bank is losing more use cases to competitors who have developed a whole ecosystem that is indirectly connected to its payments banks,” said a senior analyst from an international consultancy.
Last year, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had temporarily barred Bharti Airtel
and Airtel Payments Bank
from conducting Aadhaar-based SIM verification of mobile customers using eKYC process, as well as e-KYC
of payments bank
clients. Bharti Airtel
was allegedly using the Aadhaar e-KYC-based SIM verification process to open payments bank
accounts of its subscribers without their 'consent'. The UIDAI also took strong objection to allegations that such payments bank
accounts were being linked to receive a cooking gas subsidy.
Following this, Shashi Arora, chief executive and managing director of Airtel
Payments Bank, stepped down. “Shashi Arora has been associated with Airtel
in senior leadership roles since 2006. He has been an asset for Airtel
and over the years has contributed to the company's growth story,” Airtel
had said in a statement then.
Also, the Reserve Bank of India’s new guidelines for payments bank
to get their customers’ information verified by third parties, has also come as a blow for players such as Bharti Airtel, which allegedly ran the payments bank
with customer data verified by its own telecom business.
According to sources at Airtel, cost of acquisition of customers will go up for the telecom player, already finding it hard to get account holders for its bank. “Earlier, the retailer doing eKYC for mobile connection was also doing KYC for the payments bank
of Airtel.
However, after the new norms from RBI, a separate process for KYC needs to follow for the payments bank,” sources said.
According to insiders, Airtel
is currently evaluating the Reserve Bank of India mandate and it's not clear if the retailer doing KYC for mobile can also do it for payments bank
through a separate process. “The move is going to hit Airtel, which already has been stopped by UIDAI to do e-KYC
for payments bank,” a source close to the company said.