Airtel vs Jio: Here is what telecom operators are offering prepaid users

Telecom major Bharti has rolled out new that come bundled with more and voice minutes. The new recharge packs are valid for prepaid subscribers only and are available in denominations ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 399.



Here are the details of new recharge packs

Balance, validity and rate cutter plans

Rs 8 recharge plan

Under this plan, the telecom operator is offering local and outstation calls at Rs 30 per minute. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Rs 15 recharge plan

Under this plan, the company is offering local on-network ( to Airtel) calls at 10 paisa per minute. The plan comes with a validity of 27 days.

Rs 30 recharge plan

The company is offering talktime worth Rs 27 under this plan with unlimited validity. The recharge plan is more of a balance top-up for the subscribers who have exhausted their balance but still have validity left from the last recharge.

Rs 198 recharge plan

In this plan, is offering unlimited local and STD calls coupled with 1 GB internet valid for 28 days.

Rs 295 recharge plan

In this plan, the telecom operator is offering unlimited local and STD on-network calls valid for 84 days.

and plan

Rs 149 recharge plan

In this plan, is offering unlimited free on-network local and STD calls, coupled with 2 GB high speed internet The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Rs 199 recharge plan

In Rs 199 plan, the company is offering unlimited local mobile calls coupled with 1GB of valid for 28 days.

Rs 349 recharge plan

In this plan, the company is offering unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB per day valid for 28 days.

Rs 399 recharge plan