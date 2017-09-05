Airtel vs Jio: Here is what telecom operators are offering prepaid users

Telecom major Bharti Airtel
has rolled out new prepaid recharge plans
that come bundled with more data
and voice minutes. The new recharge packs are valid for Airtel
prepaid subscribers only and are available in denominations ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 399.
Here are the details of new recharge packs
Balance, validity and rate cutter plans
Rs 8 recharge plan
Under this plan, the telecom operator is offering local and outstation calls at Rs 30 per minute. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.
Rs 15 recharge plan
Under this plan, the company is offering local on-network (Airtel
to Airtel) calls at 10 paisa per minute. The plan comes with a validity of 27 days.
Rs 30 recharge plan
The company is offering talktime worth Rs 27 under this plan with unlimited validity. The recharge plan is more of a balance top-up for the subscribers who have exhausted their balance but still have validity left from the last recharge.
Rs 198 recharge plan
In this plan, Airtel
is offering unlimited local and STD calls coupled with 1 GB internet data
valid for 28 days.
Rs 295 recharge plan
In this plan, the telecom operator is offering unlimited local and STD on-network calls valid for 84 days.
Rs 149 recharge plan
In this plan, Airtel
is offering unlimited free on-network local and STD calls, coupled with 2 GB 4G
high speed internet data.
The plan has a validity of 28 days.
Rs 199 recharge plan
In Rs 199 plan, the company is offering unlimited local mobile calls coupled with 1GB of data
valid for 28 days.
Rs 349 recharge plan
In this plan, the company is offering unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data
per day valid for 28 days.
Rs 399 recharge plan
In this plan, Airtel
is offering unlimited local and STD on-network calls and free roaming (incoming and outgoing both) coupled with 1 GB data
per day valid for 28 days. This recharge option is restricted to 4G
SIM card users only.
Reliance Jio on the other hand offers free voice calls, SMS and access to Jio app suite with all the recharge packs. The telecom operator announced at the launch that the company will charge only for data
while keeping all other services free.
Here is what Reliance Jio prepaid plans offer:
Rs 19 recharge plan
Valid only for a day, the plan offers 200 MB of 4G data
coupled with free VoLTE-based calls and SMS.
Rs 49 recharge plan
The plan comes with 600 MB of 4G data
coupled with free VoLTE-based calls and SMS valid for three days only.
Rs 96 recharge plan
The plan comes with 1GB 4G data
every day coupled with free VoLTE-based calls and SMS valid for 7 days.
Rs 149 recharge plan
Valid for 28 days, the plan comes with 2GB 4G data
coupled with free VoLTE-based calls and SMS.
Rs 309 recharge plan
In this plan, the company offers 1 GB of 4G data
every day coupled with free VoLTE-based calls and SMS valid for 56 days.
Rs 349 recharge plan
Valid for 56 days, the plan offers 20 GB 4G
coupled with free VoLTE-based calls and SMS.
Rs 399 recharge plan
The plan offers 1 GB data
every day coupled with free VoLTE-based calls and SMS valid for 84 days.
Rs 509 recharge plan
The plan offers 2 GB data
every day coupled with free VoLTE-based calls and SMS valid for 56 days.