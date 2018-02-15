Alcatel launches POP4 10 4G LTE tablet in India priced at Rs 10,999

launched its new 10.1-inch tablet, which supports in India on Thursday. Priced at Rs 10,999, the POP4 10 tablet is now available exclusively on Flipkart. With only 7.95mm thickness, the company claims that the POP4 is one of the thinnest tablets available in the world. Apart from the new tablet, the company also introduced A3 10 Wi-Fi - a variant of A3 10 that was launched last year. It is priced at Rs 6,999. The POP 4 10 tablet was first unveiled in CES 2018 where the company announced its global partnership with Flipkart for better consumer engagement and retail availability at a time when the tablet manufacturing industry is on an apparent decline. The company says that the partnership with Flipkart would help in bringing expertise of local consumer understanding and availability of global technology at affordable prices. Moreover, the company also added that the new tablet is aimed primarily at students who can install easy learning apps and books on their tablet and not carry a bulky laptop for reading on the go. Speaking at the launch, Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, India said, “Premium design and high performance are two of the most sought-after features by a tablet user. This tablet is designed to cater to the requirements of our consumers featuring a wonderful 10.1 FHD display and providing an incredible network with Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core processor. I am sure the Indian consumer will love our latest offerings.”

Features and specifications:

The POP 4 sports a 10.1-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and 5GB one-touch cloud storage, the company claims that such features are otherwise rare in a 10K range tablet.

Running on Android Marshmallow (v6), the tablet comes pre-installed with educational apps and contains NCERT books from Class 1 to 12. The books are accessible without an internet connection.

Along with that, the tablet packs a 5,830mAh battery, which the company claims can offer up to seven hours of video streaming and 30 hours of talk time. The tablet also comes with dual speaker setup tuned by Waves Maxx Audio. It also includes connectivity.