Amazon to pay $118 mn to settle Italy tax dispute: Report

In April, Milan tax police said it believed the world's largest online retailer had evaded 120-130 million euros of taxes in Italy

Reuters  |  Milan 

Italy's inland revenue service said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Amazon to settle outstanding tax claims covering the period 2011-2015.

Amazon will pay a total of 100 million euros ($117.95 million) to resolve the dispute, the tax agency said in a statement.

In April, Milan tax police said it believed the world's largest online retailer had evaded 120-130 million euros of taxes in Italy.
First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 23:24 IST

