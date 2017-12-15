Amazon to pay $118 mn to settle Italy tax dispute: Report

-
Italy's inland revenue service said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Amazon to settle outstanding tax claims covering the period 2011-2015.
Amazon will pay a total of 100 million euros ($117.95 million) to resolve the dispute, the tax agency said in a statement.
In April, Milan tax police said it believed the world's largest online retailer had evaded 120-130 million euros of taxes in Italy.
