Flipkart Apple Days: iPhone 7 for OnePlus 5T price, iPhone X at Rs 82,999

Home-grown e-commerce giant has put up a promotional sale for Apple products, a second time in February. Dubbed as Apple Days, the promotional offer started on February 27 and will go on until March 2. Under Apple Days, the e-commerce portal is offering iPhones, iPads and smartwatches at discounted prices, along with an extra cashback of 5 per cent to SBI customers. The online shopping portal is also providing a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) option, which removes the interest component from fixed monthly instalments on select products.

Here are some of the best offers under Apple Days:

iPhone X

The anniversary-edition was launched in the 64GB and 256GB storage variants at Rs 89,000 and Rs 1,02,000, respectively. Under the offer, the e-commerce portal is selling the at Rs 82,999 and Rs 98,999 for the 64GB and 256GB, respectively.

and Plus

The and Plus base models with 64GB storage had been launched at Rs 64,000 and Rs 73,000, respectively.

Under Apple Days, is offering the and Plus smartphones at Rs 54,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively.

The and Plus models with 256GB storage -- launched at Rs 77,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively -- are being offered at Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999.

and Plus

The base model with 32GB storage is available at Rs 41,999, roughly the same price as that of The e-commerce portal is offering additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange of Android phone for

The Plus with 32GB storage gets a discount of Rs 2,000. It is currently available at Rs 56,999, along with a cashback of Rs 4,000 on EMI transactions.

Apple smartwatches

Apple smart watches, based on model and series, get a discounts of up to Rs 8,500. is also offering the no-cost EMI option, removing the interest component from fixed monthly instalments.