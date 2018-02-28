Flipkart Apple Days: iPhone 7 for OnePlus 5T price, iPhone X at Rs 82,999

-
-
Home-grown e-commerce giant Flipkart has put up a promotional sale for Apple products, a second time in February. Dubbed as Apple Days, the promotional offer started on February 27 and will go on until March 2. Under Apple Days, the e-commerce portal is offering iPhones, iPads and smartwatches at discounted prices, along with an extra cashback of 5 per cent to SBI customers.
The online shopping portal is also providing a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) option, which removes the interest component from fixed monthly instalments on select products.Here are some of the best offers under Apple Days: iPhone X The anniversary-edition iPhone X was launched in the 64GB and 256GB storage variants at Rs 89,000 and Rs 1,02,000, respectively. Under the offer, the e-commerce portal is selling the iPhone X at Rs 82,999 and Rs 98,999 for the 64GB and 256GB, respectively. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus base models with 64GB storage had been launched at Rs 64,000 and Rs 73,000, respectively. Under Apple Days, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones at Rs 54,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models with 256GB storage -- launched at Rs 77,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively -- are being offered at Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus The iPhone 7 base model with 32GB storage is available at Rs 41,999, roughly the same price as that of OnePlus 5T. The e-commerce portal is offering additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange of Android phone for iPhone 7. The iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB storage gets a discount of Rs 2,000. It is currently available at Rs 56,999, along with a cashback of Rs 4,000 on EMI transactions. Apple smartwatches Apple smart watches, based on model and series, get a discounts of up to Rs 8,500. Flipkart is also offering the no-cost EMI option, removing the interest component from fixed monthly instalments.
