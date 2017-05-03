Apple, Google watch out! Microsoft unveils Surface laptop with Windows 10 S

on Tuesday unveiled Surface laptop, a $999 machine built after two years of rigorous experiment and research by a team at Corporations.

After facing initial hurdles addressing hardware challenges, software inconsistencies and indifferent design language, the latest offering from the global software giant has come as one of the lightest and the thinnest laptops in its class.

The laptop takes a leap from Microsoft’s Surface lineup, which dwindled from being full-fledged laptops and had a confused identity as a tablet. The offers all-round improvement and is the true innovative laptop in real sense.

Apart from the distinguished hardware that the is built on, the major attraction of the device lies in the core operating system – S. The S is the latest operating system developed by that keeps educational utilities as its primary focus. The new operating system is light and is crafted to offer consistent performance throughout the product life cycle.

#SurfaceLaptop has the power to get you through the day, from class in the morning to an evening of Netflix with 14.5 hours of battery life. pic.twitter.com/RY1cBBZTxK — Surface (@surface) May 2, 2017

Packing the powerful innards and supported by latest S operating system, the assures quick boot time and enhanced life of up to 14 hours.





Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Surface laptop

Display: 13.5-inch PixelSense display with touch and stylus support

Resolution: 2256 x 1504 pixels (3:2)

Operating system: S

Weight: 1.25 Kgs

Measurement: 9.9mm thick at its thinnest

Ports: 1 x USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, proprietary Surface port

Variants: with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD | with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSF

Price: $999 for base model, goes up to $2,200 for premium model

Availability: 15 June onwards

Meet the new Performance made personal. pic.twitter.com/dk9BB0IPwL — Surface (@surface) May 2, 2017

The is advanced and innovative product and is the real contender to fight off the competition from and Though the device runs on S operating system, the user can any day choose to install other versions of in the device.

