Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled Surface laptop, a $999 machine built after two years of rigorous experiment and research by a team at Microsoft Corporations.
After facing initial hurdles addressing hardware challenges, software inconsistencies and indifferent design language, the latest offering from the global software giant has come as one of the lightest and the thinnest laptops in its class.
The laptop takes a leap from Microsoft’s Surface lineup, which dwindled from being full-fledged laptops and had a confused identity as a tablet. The Surface laptop offers all-round improvement and is the true innovative laptop in real sense.
Apart from the distinguished hardware that the Surface laptop is built on, the major attraction of the device lies in the core operating system – Windows 10 S. The Windows 10 S is the latest operating system developed by Microsoft that keeps educational utilities as its primary focus. The new operating system is light and is crafted to offer consistent performance throughout the product life cycle.
The Surface laptop is advanced and innovative product and is the real contender to fight off the competition from Apple and Google. Though the device runs on Windows 10 S operating system, the user can any day choose to install other versions of Windows 10 in the device.
Apple, Google watch out! Microsoft unveils Surface laptop with Windows 10 S
The Surface laptop assures quick boot time and enhanced battery life of up to 14 hours
