Apple iPhone X successor with LCD screen coming soon at half the price?

The anniversary-edition iPhone X is one of the expensive consumer-centric smartphones launched late last year. However, the iPhone X successor, with a 6.1-inch notch-based LCD screen and dual-SIM functionality, would cost half the price of the current generation flagship, according to a report in 9to5 citing analyst

In an earlier Bloomberg report, Kuo said was considering creating another price segment for dual-SIM-based iPhones. He also said that the single SIM model could sell at between $550 and $650, while the dual-SIM model would go for at least $650.





Kuo’s information stands in line with the research analyst Luke Lin, who said in his report that would launch a new 5.85-inch iPhone this year with OLED screen at a price much lower than that of the iPhone X.



According to Lin, who cited information from Apple's upstream supply chain, the next-generation iPhone’s manufacturing bill for materials will be over 10 per cent lower than that for the iPhone X. He added that the MBOM of the iPhone X was more than $400 in 2017.





In the past, Lin had also purported that was preparing for a new inexpensive smartphone similar to the iPhone SE, with the wireless charging functionality but without 3D-sensing technology, for a 2018 launch.





