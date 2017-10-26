JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Pfizer to start auction process for its consumer healthcare unit in Nov
Business Standard

Apple offers international warranty on iPhones in India: Report

However, only the factory-unlocked versions of the iPhones are eligible for international warranty

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple

Apple has introduced international warranty on iPhones in India, according to a report in GSMArena – a technology portal. The new warranty clauses allow iPhone users to get their devices diagnosed, repaired and checked around the globe and will be covered under Apple’s warranty terms and conditions.

Apple offers international warranty on almost all its product. iPhones were kept out of international warranty till now. With new warranty terms at place, the company is expected to honour the warranty terms irrespective of the geography or the country of origin.

However, only the factory-unlocked versions of the iPhones are eligible for international warranty. Carrier-locked models still does not get international warranty, even if the user manages to unlock them.

The move might significantly spike the imports of iPhones in India from abroad as the devices cost significantly cheaper in other markets such as the US, than in India.
First Published: Thu, October 26 2017. 14:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements