Ashok Leyland signs MoU with Russian, Indian firms for military products

To provide tracked vehicle solutions to Indian armed forces

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland Defence Systems (ALDS), part of Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia, and an Indian firm ELCOM Group, to provide tracked vehicle solutions to Indian armed forces.

Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia, is the only state-run firm in Russia for export of an entire range of military products and technologies. ELCOM Group is a player in strategic electronics, avionics and tactical communication globally.

Vinod K Dasari, managing director of Ashok Leyland said, "The signing of this MoU is a step in the direction as this new partnership allows Ashok Leyland to provide all types of tracked vehicle solutions to Indian armed forces.

Amandeep Singh, head-defence, Ashok Leyland said the company is happy that ROE has chosen ALDS and ELCOM as its partners in India to address the tracked vehicle upgrade programme of Indian armed forces.

"The issue of indegenisation and availability of service and parts, which has been an area of concern, will now be addressed as ALDS and ELCOM will be responsible for manufacturing in India and also providing life cycle support," he added.

Ashok Leyland has been a supplier of logistics and special role vehicles to the Indian Army for the past 25 years.
First Published: Wed, September 06 2017. 12:57 IST

