Automobile major Ashok Leyland has reported a 54 per cent jump in medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in November at 10,641 units over last year’s count of 6,928 units.

(LCV) sales rose by 44 per cent to 3,819 units, from 2,646 units a year ago.

Total sales rose by 51 per cent to 14,460 units in November 2017, from 9,547 units last year.

During the April-November period in 2017, total sales rose by 12 per cent to 96,891 units.

in the first seven months of FY18 rose by eight per cent to 71,062 units, from 65,871 units in the year-ago period. During the same period, rose by 24 per cent to 25,829 units, from 20,843 units last year.