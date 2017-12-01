JUST IN
Ashok Leyland zooms ahead with 51% jump in total sales in November

Sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles spurted 54% to 10,641 units; LCV sales surged by 44%

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland November Total Sales

Automobile major Ashok Leyland has reported a 54 per cent jump in medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in November at 10,641 units over last year’s count of 6,928 units.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales rose by 44 per cent to 3,819 units, from 2,646 units a year ago.

Total sales rose by 51 per cent to 14,460 units in November 2017, from 9,547 units last year.

During the April-November period in 2017, total sales rose by 12 per cent to 96,891 units.

M&HCV sales in the first seven months of FY18 rose by eight per cent to 71,062 units, from 65,871 units in the year-ago period. During the same period, LCV sales rose by 24 per cent to 25,829 units, from 20,843 units last year.
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 13:48 IST

