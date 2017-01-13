At Rs 1,000, Reliance Jio's 4G VoLTE phones can disrupt the market

Last year, Mukesh Ambani’s disrupted the telecom space with super affordable tariffs. The company seems to be geared to continue its disruptive streak by launching super-affordble feature phones that, apparently, will do away with the need for smartphones.

According to an Economic Times report, is considering launching VoLTE-ready feature phones that would cost as little as Rs 999. What's more? The phone is said to be able to access Jio’s high-speed internet, the Jio store and play music.





The phone, keeping affordable pricing in view, might lack some advanced functionalities, but it is speculated to boot Google's Android and might have physical keyboard and front-facing camera.

Going by the figures, about 65% of India’s subscriber base still uses feature phones. With the base price of smartphones starting from Rs 3,000, the adoption rate for smartphones has been weak. is already selling smartphones under the LYF brand with price tags as low as Rs 3,499. These smartphones come bundled with Jio SIMs. Setting a new benchmark, the new feature phone, with a Rs 999 tag, will allow more people to go mobile.

At Rs 1,000 or thereabouts, the phone can potentially disrupt the market.