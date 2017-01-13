Best years for TCS lie ahead, writes Chandrasekaran in email to TCS staff

N Chandrasekaran, the outgoing CEO and MD of TCS and the designated chairman of Tata Sons in an internal email to TCS staff said that he will continue to be part of the company as the non-executive chairman and emphasised that the best years for the company lies ahead with the new management team.
On the appointment of Rajesh Gopinathan as the next CEO of the $16.5 billion company he said: "As you know, Rajesh is a 16-year veteran of TCS and has been a long-standing member of my management team, worked very closely with me in formulating and executing the company strategy, starting from the E-Business Practice, moving up to Head, Business Finance and then over the last 4 years as the CFO of TCS."
He also added that Gopinathan will be supported by N Ganapathy Subramaniam as the President & Chief Operating Officer. "NGS as all of you know, is a 35-year veteran of TCS starting as a trainee and having handled responsibilities across the spectrum of our business. Apart from having managed the Bangalore Delivery Center and stints in North America and Europe, NGS has been a pillar of our BFS business—from the iconic SEGA/INTERSETTLE and Quartz back in the 90’s to the TCS Financial Solutions business over the last decade and more,"he added.
Chandrasekaran also reiterated his ties with the company and though he is moving on to a bigger role, TCS will always be much more significant for him. "TCS is the only company I have worked for all my life so far, and I am very proud of being a TCSer. I have enjoyed every one of the 31+ incredible years I have spent with the company. I look forward to continuing my association with TCS–and in turn with all of you–in my new capacity as the Chairman," he wrote.
