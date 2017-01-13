Best years for TCS lie ahead, writes Chandrasekaran in email to TCS staff

Reiterates ties with TCS, says it will always be much more significant for him despite his new role

N Chandrasekaran, the outgoing CEO and MD of and the designated chairman of in an internal email to staff said that he will continue to be part of the company as the non-executive chairman and emphasised that the best years for the company lies ahead with the new management team.



On the appointment of as the next CEO of the $16.5 billion company he said: "As you know, Rajesh is a 16-year veteran of and has been a long-standing member of my management team, worked very closely with me in formulating and executing the company strategy, starting from the Practice, moving up to Head, Business Finance and then over the last 4 years as the CFO of TCS."



He also added that Gopinathan will be supported by N Ganapathy Subramaniam as the President & Chief Operating Officer. "NGS as all of you know, is a 35-year veteran of starting as a trainee and having handled responsibilities across the spectrum of our business. Apart from having managed the Bangalore Delivery Center and stints in North America and Europe, NGS has been a pillar of our BFS business—from the iconic SEGA/INTERSETTLE and Quartz back in the 90’s to the Financial Solutions business over the last decade and more,"he added.



Chandrasekaran also reiterated his ties with the company and though he is moving on to a bigger role, will always be much more significant for him. " is the only company I have worked for all my life so far, and I am very proud of being a TCSer. I have enjoyed every one of the 31+ incredible years I have spent with the company. I look forward to continuing my association with TCS–and in turn with all of you–in my new capacity as the Chairman," he wrote.



BS Reporter