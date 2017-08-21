Better times ahead for steel firms

The share price of steel majors such as Tata Steel and JSW Steel hit new 52-week highs on Monday, and a key reason for that was prices of hot rolled (HR) steel crossing $600 per tonne last Friday and trading firm in China. If experts are to be believed, there is more room for upside in their stock prices as well as earnings. Rising global steel prices would benefit international operations of players such as Tata Steel, and also improve the potential for exports of all companies. JSW Steel, however, remains the most flexible one, due to its proximity to ports in terms of ...