Bharti Airtel: Bulls still have reasons to stay put

Bharti Airtel’s all-in-one approach to its telecom business is paying off at a time its bread-and-butter domestic mobile telephony business is under attack from Reliance Jio. Revenues and profitability from its subsidiaries and ancillary businesses have helped Bharti stay in the game. This is clearly visible in Bharti Airtel’s results for the July-September 2017 quarter (Q2). While its consolidated net profit fell 76.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 343 crore in Q2, from Rs 1,462 crore a year ago, it was ahead of the Street’s estimates of Rs 272 ...