Biocon: Monetisation of drug pipeline in emerging markets to boost earnings

The news flow around Biocon’s biosimilar pipeline is gaining strength, helping its stock price outperform the markets. The stock has gained 6.6 per cent in the past month, compared to the Sensex’s 3.1 per cent rise.

If analysts are to be believed, it could only get better from here. A few days ago, Biocon announced that the company and its partner Mylan are accelerating the introduction of adalimumab biosimilar of brand Humira, used for treating arthritis, in Europe through Mylan’s in-licensing arrangement with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics (FKB). An analyst ...