Black Friday sale: How Indian marketers could benefit from its local avatar

For years I thought Black Friday was a day of martyrdom, of some calamity, or some such. It sounded ominous.

On the contrary, Black Friday is perhaps the most welcomed day of the year in the US, both for consumers and retailers. It is the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (the fourth Thursday of November) and marks the start of the Christmas shopping frenzy that big brands across the US look forward to right through the year. The tradition dates back to 1952, ever since it has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the US, and ...