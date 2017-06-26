Boom time for law firms in the age of insolvency

Firms are looking at teams of between 10-30 lawyers to handle resolution of big-ticket NPAs

Blue-blooded law firms of the country are realigning their resources to lap up the big opportunity offered by the new insolvency regime. Leading names in corporate practice such as Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co, AZB & Partners, Trilegal, Dhir & Dhir Associates, and Kesar Dass B & Associates have created separate verticals or business divisions and are deploying over 100 top-notch lawyers between them to tap new opportunities thrown up in the stressed asset resolution space. These firms are looking at teams of 10-30 ...

Sudipto Dey & N Sundaresha Subramanian