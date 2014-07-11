Budget 2014-15: India Inc reactions

Sidharth Birla,
President, Ficci
Vikram Kirloskar,
Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd
The key concern for the auto sector is whether the excise duty concessions that were announced in the interim budget will continue after December or not. No comment was made on this matter in the Budget. We hope that the concessions continue.
Deepak Kapoor,
Chairman, PwC India
Given the tight fiscal situation, the FM had very little elbow room and within this constraint, he has addressed the key issues of providing the tax incentive to individuals, encouraging manufacturing sector and giving a fillip to infrastructure and its financing.
Richard Rekhy,
CEO, KPMG India
The Finance Minister has dealt with some major challenges in the economy around fiscal consolidation and infrastructure growth. He could have been more specific with regard to GST, measures to deal with black money, widening of tax base.
Tulsi Tanti,
Chairman, Suzlon
This is a growth-oriented and futuristic budget. The big shift in policy initiatives will revive and promote manufacturing, thereby paving the way for 7 per cent growth.
Diane Farrell,
Acting President, US-India Business Council
This Budget is an important first step towards India's economic revival. US companies remain committed to being long-term partner sin India's growth story. We maintain that any retrospective taxation is harmful to India's business climate.
Naresh Trehan,
Chairman & MD, Medanta
It's really great to see the finance minster talking about health and sanitation. More AIIMS institutes and medical colleges will boost the research environment in this country.
Jyotsna Suri,
Chairperson and MD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group
The FM has tried to balance promoting development with enterprise. For the first time, tourism has found such a big mention in the Budget speech and even a fair amount of funds has been allocated for this segment.
Rakesh Bharti Mittal,
Chairman, Bharti Infratel Limited
The FM has done a good job by clearly defining the fiscal targets without any tax raise. The raising of FDI cap in insurance and defence is a big-bang announcement. Another important step taken is for the restructuring of the Food Corporation of India.
Sangita Reddy,
Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals Group
The Budget has been prepared in a short time but every sector has been looked into deeply. Simplification and rationalisation are the major takeaways of this visionary Budget.
S Sandilya,
Chairman & MD, Eicher Motors Ltd
It would have been much better if the finance minister had announced a timeline for GST. The minister made sure that each geographic area is covered through the budget initiatives.
