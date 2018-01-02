Cargill to broaden India portfolio, invest Rs 15 bn in coming years

India is expanding its presence in the country and has prepared a plan to broaden its portfolio, which includes aqua feed and aqua premix, animal feed, plant for transfer fuels, strengthening edible oil brand, corn wet milling, and for catering to the needs of making Around Rs 15 billion in investments has been committed by its parent for the Indian market over the next few years.

is already supplying like cocoa powder, cocoa butter and cocoa liquor to global giants. is also exploring investment in the cocoa and space in India. Now, the company plans to prepare these product mixes in India and supply them to domestic

As of now, are largely imported because they are duty-free while making them in India requires importing cocoa beans, which attract 30 per cent import duty. India Chairman said, "The government should consider the proposal to change this inverse duty structure to promote 'Make in India'."

has a few brands – Nature Fresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Leonardo, and Rath Vanaspati – in India, and the company is prominent in edible oils and aata (flour). It is already supplying to meet the edible oil requirements of global quick service restaurant (QSR) in India and major food It is also supplying glucose and maltodextrin to leading food and healthcare India's other plans include expanding or acquiring new units in the area of aqua premix and animal feed-nutrition.

"We have also set up a plan and started last fortnight for manufacturing natural transformer fuel from edible oil, which is much more environmentally friendly and useful in green cities that are coming up," said Chaudhry. This is a first in India as, so far, this fuel is made from mineral oil.

has set up a storage facility for grains and oilseeds in Karnataka and a part of its future investments will go towards expanding the company's storage capacity. Already, an investment of Rs 1 billion is underway for storage. India has also acquired an plant in Andhra Pradesh that the firm will spend money on to improve technology and for its expansion.

Animal premix required for making will also be a focus area and, whenever an opportunity arises, "we may also go for an acquisition", Chaudhry said.