CCI slaps Rs 1.36-bn fine on Google for unfair business practices

-
ALSO READAlphabet's Google aims to get 'diverse perspectives' into search results Alphabet chiefs pledge to scour more content as elections loom Andhra to buy Google X's new wireless technology for high-speed internet Alphabet quarterly profit climbs on ad revenue surge and other bets Google parent Alphabet, Aramco may build tech hub in Saudi Arabia: Report
-
Country's antitrust watchdog on Thursday imposed a Rs 1.36 billion ($21.17 million) fine on Google for "search bias", in the latest regulatory setback for the world's most popular internet search engine.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of U.
S. firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.
"Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users," the CCI said in its order.
The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said.
($1 = 64.2500 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU