The Kathmandu-headquartered is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in India over the next three years in the food and beverages business.

The diversified conglomerate has interests in hotels, real estate, education and tobacco. Known in India for its of noodles, the group has set up a Rs 250 crore production unit at Rajasthan to support its plan of becoming a full-fledged F&B player, according to Varun Chaudhary, executive director, CG Corp Global.