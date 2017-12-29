China Development Bank in talks with RCom as firm plans to reduce debt

-
China Development Bank, a creditor of Reliance Communications Ltd, said it is in talks with the Indian wireless carrier, following a plan by the Anil Ambani-backed firm to reduce its debts.
Any progress will be disclosed in the near future, the Chinese bank told Reuters late Thursday in response to a request for comment on the Indian carrier's debt-reduction plan.
RCom, as the Indian carrier is known, announced on Tuesday a plan to slash its debt by 390 billion rupees ($6.1 billion) underpinned by the sale of some of its spectrum, tower, fibre and real estate assets for which the company said it has already received some non-binding offers.
It was not immediately clear if all key creditors were on board.
Last month, China Development Bank initiated insolvency proceedings at India's National Company Law Tribunal, adding that a large amount of principal and interest from RCom was overdue.
RCom had a net debt of Rs 450 billion at the end of October, putting it among India's most indebted companies.
