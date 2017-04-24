Chinese gain as US stent makers withdraw

Even as marquee American stent makers plan to withdraw their most advanced coronary from the market following the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's move to cap their price, cheaper Chinese and Malaysian rivals are pushing their products aggressively. This may lead to a grey market for some of the most sought after that would not be officially available in the market now, fear some.

Bejon Misra, founder, Consumer Online Foundation, says, "Price capping only leads to a grey market. Doctors will smuggle into the market and then tell the patient that they have a USFDA-approved stent and quote a higher price for it. Instead of billing it as a stent, they will put the additional charge as part of other expenses," he says.

The on February 13 capped the prices of bare metal at Rs 7,260 and those of drug-eluting ones, used in about 90 per cent of procedures, at Rs 29,600. The more advanced biodegradable introduced in India during the past two years were also capped at Rs 29,600. These include Abbott's fully dissolvable stent, which does not leave any residue in the heart. This stent was at a little under Rs 2 lakh before imposition of the price ceiling and its import price is Rs 42,125.

The had earlier criticized the Indian government's decision to bring under price cap. "The addition of to India's National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) is contrary to international regulatory norms", George Sibley, acting deputy chief of mission at the in New Delhi said last month as he questioned India's efforts in making it a destination suitable for doing business.

Now, the US-based has submitted to the that it would like to withdraw not only its most advanced Absorb -- the company's fully dissolvable stent (one that does not leave behind any residue once the block has healed) -- but would also withdraw its other Xience Alpine. Fellow US manufacturer is also reportedly considering withdrawing some of its drug-eluting Joining them, in their application is Irish firm Medtronic, which plans to withdraw its Resolute Onyx. These are withdrawing their high-end stating that they are not commercially viable post the price cap.

"In a recent meeting of National Interventional Council (NIC), a number of Asian stent makers from Malaysia and China marketed their products to cardiologists", said an interventional cardiologist present at the meeting.

India has already seen the entry of Chinese stent maker with its Target Eluting stent. MircoPort was first used at a hospital in Mumbai on February 15, within a few days of NPPA's capping. The firm has a free sale certificate in Germany and the Netherlands, and the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved it for sale in India. Sale of medical equipment in India is permissible if it has prior approval from drug regulators in the US, Australia, Japan or select European countries.

With this, is eyeing a much bigger market because its stent releases drugs only to specific areas for faster healing. Studies undertaken on target eluting suggest the healing time is four months, while other drug-eluting take about a year to heal a blockage.

Dr Shirish Hiremath, President of the Cardiologist Society of India says, "Chinese have their own unique points. Given that the Drug Controller General's office has approved it means it can implanted." This is quite in contrast to what doctors felt at the time the capped the prices of Doctors across the board felt that the price cap would lead to 'sub-standard' Chinese entering the market. While Chinese stent makers have made their entry into India, doctors are willingly using their

"Chinese available in the Indian market are third generation (latest generation stent) and are not inferior to Abbott's stents", says Dr Purushottam Lal, Chairman, Metro Hospital, Noida.