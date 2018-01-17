Chinese firms' India real estate projects in limbo after Beijing clampdown

The proposed projects of Chinese property developers in India are in limbo after a clampdown by the Chinese government on their overseas investments.

In August last year, China laid down rules restricting overseas investments, stepping up its campaign against what it described as “irrational” acquisitions of assets in industries ranging from real estate to hotels and entertainment. A handful of Chinese companies such as Country Garden, Wanda Group, China Fortune Land Development Co (CFLD), and Fosun were actively perusing business opportunities India until last ...