Close to 18% of tea gardens in India are 'sick', warns Tea Board

Months back, the Tea Board had come up with a garden gradation system

The Tea Board of India has issued advisories to as many as 252 sick and potentially sick gardens — about 18 per cent of total tea gardens in the country — asking them to take corrective steps to improve their condition. While the situation in 116 gardens, mostly located in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, is acute and requires immediate attention, the rest are headed in that direction, says the agency, whose assessment is based on a garden gradation exercise carried out earlier this year. “We have issued advisories to the identified gardens, so that ...

Avishek Rakshit