Cloud migration playbook falls short for critical workloads

Enterprises have found that standard cloud migration models are insufficient when moving mission-critical workloads and require a specialised approach, according to findings by enterprise-class cloud company Virtustream as part of a study commissioned by Forrester Consulting. The study, “Cloud Migration: Critical Drivers for Success”, provides new insights into key obstacles organisations face when migrating enterprise-level applications and systems to the cloud. Cloud migration is distinctly harder than cloud adoption, says the study. “Megacloud environments are ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?