Cloud migration playbook falls short for critical workloads

Enterprises have found that standard cloud migration models are insufficient when moving mission-critical workloads and require a specialised approach, according to findings by enterprise-class cloud company Virtustream as part of a study commissioned by Forrester Consulting. The study, “Cloud Migration: Critical Drivers for Success”, provides new insights into key obstacles organisations face when migrating enterprise-level applications and systems to the cloud. Cloud migration is distinctly harder than cloud adoption, says the study. “Megacloud environments are ...