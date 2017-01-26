Coal India bets big on e-auction as demand declines

is falling back on increasing its allotments under the auction route as its sales and price realisations to Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) consumers feel the heat, owing to low demand of the fossil fuel in the domestic market.

While volumes for the company increased to 39.52 million tonnes (mt) in April-October, the average price per tonne declined by 27%, to Rs 1,463 a tonne. Nevertheless, the average prices in these were at least 20% higher than the notified price.

Even as prices took a hit, coal prices to FSA consumers fell by 3% to Rs 1,264 a tonne. These long-term FSAs to the segment comprise at least 75% of annual sales.

The company is now targeting to put on the block at least 235 mt of coal in three years to increase revenue as uncertainty prevails over demand and prices.

had dispatched 489.98 mt coal and coal products in 2014-15 and 534.62 mt in 2015-16. In 2014-15, 60.38 mt was offered in auctions, of which 51.16 mt got allotted. Similarly, in the previous financial year, 125.52 mt of coal went under the hammer, of which 79.80 mt was allotted.

This year, the coal monolith has put 120 mt as the auction target.

The company has been auctioning 10 mt (8 mt for the regulated and 2 mt for non- regulated sector) every month through special auctions to meet the demand of plants which either don’t have any FSA with or lost their due to cancellation orders by the Supreme Court.

“The aim is to cater to the entire domestic need of all related needs and boost our sales,” an official said.

According to the New Coal Distribution Policy, caters to 80% need of generating companies it has signed FSA with. The rest can be supplied under e-auctions or through imports.

Aiming for import substitution, the Centre is keen to push plants to lift the residual 20% requirement from auctions.

“The situation has now changed. Previously, plants faced coal shortage but now they have over seven days of coal supply,” the official said, adding the stock at and plants was coming down.

Further, with global coal prices on a rise, the official expects private producers to buy more coal from the auctions. To encourage private players to lift more indigenous coal, is also offering discounts of 35% for lower grade and 20% for mid-grade coal to plants.

According to a report from ICICI Securities, as per the government’s new policy, expired linkages’ coal quantity and 25% of incremental production in the previous year would be offered for auction. Also, when FSAs will expire in 2019, coal will be offered to the sector under the auction route.

In September 2016, according to the same report, volumes were at 20.5 mt, with realisation of Rs 1,570 per tonne, down by 28.1% on a year-on-year basis.

accounts for 80% of India’s total production and has a domestic market share of 65%.