will no longer require a (NoC) from licence providers for developing new varieties based on the latter's technology.

The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority has waived the condition. All had to mandatorily get a from the Authority every time they wanted to develop a new variety based on the registered technology.

The waiver could open the door for many more to develop hybrid varieties based on Monsanto’s Bollgard-2 technology. “The greatly hampered the growth of small and medium companies, those denied access to the technology” said Kalyan Goswami, executive director, National Association of India.

Now, he said, all 350-odd small and medium entities could develop new varieties. India declined to comment.

"Removal of from and would enable Indian engaged in to apply for their Hybrid approval and sales without signing the one-sided license agreement with Monsanto," said Goswami, adding, this condition greatly hampered the growth of small & medium those who were denied access to the technology.

He said that after the order all the over 350-odd small and medium firms in India could develop new varieties. NSAI had been requesting the government to make the change. When contacted India declined to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, a section of the companies, including license holders, alleged that some have been pressing that requirement should be withdrawn for a patented product and replace it with a mere confirmation of getting the license in a proper manner.

They also alleged that entire waive off has been influenced by people who are party to dispute between and license holders.