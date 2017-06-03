Cotton seed firms no longer need NOC from license providers

The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority has waived the condition. All seed companies
had to mandatorily get a NoC
from the Authority every time they wanted to develop a new variety based on the registered technology.
The waiver could open the door for many more companies
to develop hybrid cotton seed
varieties based on Monsanto’s Bollgard-2 technology. “The NoC
greatly hampered the growth of small and medium seed
companies, those denied access to the technology” said Kalyan Goswami, executive director, National Seed
Association of India.
Now, he said, all 350-odd small and medium cotton seed
entities could develop new varieties. Monsanto
India declined to comment.
"Removal of NOC
from GEAC
and PPVFRA
would enable Indian seed companies
engaged in Bt cotton
to apply for their Bt cotton
Hybrid approval and sales without signing the one-sided license agreement with Monsanto," said Goswami, adding, this condition greatly hampered the growth of small & medium seed companies
those who were denied access to the technology.
He said that after the order all the over 350-odd small and medium cotton seed
firms in India could develop new seed
varieties. NSAI had been requesting the government to make the change. When contacted Monsanto
India declined to comment on the development.
Meanwhile, a section of the seed
companies, including license holders, alleged that some companies
have been pressing that NOC
requirement should be withdrawn for a patented product and replace it with a mere confirmation of getting the license in a proper manner.
They also alleged that entire waive off has been influenced by people who are party to dispute between seed companies
and license holders.
