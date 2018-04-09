Dalmia Bharat prepares its battle-plan for Friday as Binani Cement moves SC

Even as the bankrupt Binani Industries has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking an out of court settlement with the lenders to clear all dues, Cement, which has emerged as the creditors' choice under the process is not leaving any stone unturned to stall this move.

Not only did Mahendra Singhi, CEO at Cement opined that the banks' move for an out-of-court settlement with the lenders would jeopardise India’s global ranking in ease of doing business, he also alleged how banks can settle their dues against whom allegations of fraud have been raised. Earlier, the resolution professional, Vijay Kumar Iyear had submitted an applicatiototh the Kolkata bench of alleging suspected fraudulent activities by the promoters of

Singhi alleged, “It would be indeed sad if just for Rs 3-4 billion more, the public sector banks accept the proposal from Binani Industries against whom allegations of money siphoning are being raised. It would promote people doing unlawful activities to the likes of Nirav Modi or Vijay Mallya”.

He later clarified that his allegations are based on the application submitted by Iyer and doesn’t follow any enquiry undertaken by Cement.

As per leading banks, is a wilful defaulter on account of corporate loan default and the Punjab National Bank has alleged unauthorised transactions by Nirav Modi.

Binani Industries had termed these allegations as an “after-thought of the RP” and some of the lenders termed it as “questionable transactions not amounting to fraud”.

Anticipating the Binani Industries saga reach Supreme Court, Cement has already filed a caveat with the Supreme Court so that proceedings in the country’s apex court can’t take place without its knowledge or an ex-partie order is not issued.

On Saturday, after the lenders expressed their willingness to go ahead with an out-of-court settlement with Binani Industries if the defaulter had the approval of the Supreme Court, Binani Industries filed a special leave petition under section 62A of the framework and submitted an application for an out-of-court settlement.

The Supreme Court will be hearing the submissions of on Friday, April 13.

“The lenders are not averse to Binani Industries’ move to the Supreme Court. The maxim of the entire insolvency code is maximisation of value for the lenders and thus we don’t see if the move from Binani Industries is against the spirit of IBC”, one of the lenders in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) told Business Standard.

However, Singhi clarified that such maxim cannot be implied in isolation.

As per Singhi, the improvement in India’s global rankings in ease of doing business is attributed to the implementation of which seeks to solve the problem of non-performing assets with the banks and offer hitherto sick or bankrupt to revive.

Sources suggest that the Cement counsel is likely to touch upon these issues on the scheduled hearing on Friday.

A source close to Binani Industries said that the lenders have already taken Rs. 7.5 billion from the company as earnest deposit which shows the lenders’ consent to their proposal

“UltraTech Cement is also a respondent in this case as they are financing the deal”, the source in Binani Industries added.

Backed by UltraTech Cement, Binani Industries has offered the lenders over Rs. 76 billion for the out-of-court settlement, which is Rs 1.1 billion higher than what Cement is offering to the CoC.