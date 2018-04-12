Dalmia Bharat's letters to CVC and RBI irk Binani Cement lenders

Dalmia Bharat Cement's letters to the (CVC) and the of India (RBI) asking for a probe into the race for the acquisition of has irked a major section of the lenders.

Some of the creditors having considerable exposure to are viewing the move from unnecessary, citing that the matter is in the and the decision taken by the country's apex court will be the final and binding for all the stakeholders involved in the tussle in the acquisition process of

"The lenders themselves did not opt for an out-of-court settlement with the promoters of It was only after the Kolkata Bench of passed a written directive asking the lenders to consider an out-of-court settlement that they met. We acted in accordance with NCLT's suggestions only", one of the leading lenders to told Business Standard.

The lender added, "However, has written to the CVC, and others, which was unnecessary considering the matter is in the and lenders may have second thoughts if the matter is dragged needlessly to other authorities other than the which has the final say".

On April 5, Rajputana Properties, a subsidiary, which won the bid for Binani Cement, wrote to alleging breach of IBC guidelines stating "if the sanctity of the IBC process is violated, then public confidence in the code will get shaken" and requested it to "examine the matter suitably, and pass such guidelines/advisories as it deems appropriate in public interest".

However, following NCLT's suggestions, which was upheld by NCLAT, the lenders met on April 7 to discuss the revised Rs 76 billion offer from Binani Industries, which is financially backed by UltraTech Cement, the unsuccessful bidder under the IBC process.

In the meeting, a majority of the lenders had supported the revised offer from Binani Industries but asked it to obtain the approval of for an out-of-court settlement process first.

One of the lenders in the (CoC) opined, "The matter of acceptance of either the proposal, which we have passed or an out-of-court settlement with Binani Industries is not in our hands. It is a matter of law and we will do whatever the court directs us to do".

This financier is also unhappy with for writing to and for examination into the ongoing scrimmage for Binani Cement, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

One of the lenders, categorised as a public sector bank (PSB), with whom this newspaper spoke to opined, "We have taken a wait and watch approach. Since the matter has been referred to the and RBI, it is not something which can be ignored but then, the issue is in the Supreme Court".

In the letter to RBI, which is particularly targeted at the PSBs, stated, "In light of several frauds in the banking sector, any settlement with Binani Industries will be scandalous, illegal, contrary to law, and make the bank a co-conspirator to yet another bank fraud and could become a reputation issue for lenders. Lenders instead of doing an out of court settlement should bring such perpetrators to book".

The doesn't want itself to be dragged into the as a party to the case and so far hasn't opted for a representation via a legal counsel to the highest court of India.

"The offer from Binani Industries is no doubt superior to the one we have already approved, but it doesn't mean will be pleading to the for an out-of-court settlement", a third lender in the added.

Previously, on March 27, the Kolkata bench of suggested the lenders to consider Binani Industries' proposals even after a letter of intent (LoI) was handed over to Dalmia Bharat Cement, the H1 bidder; but the lenders didn't discuss it citing there was no written directive from the tribunal. Thereafter, again on April 2, the same bench of NCLT, passed a written order asking the lenders to consider the proposal.

The lenders first met on April 4 and while sticking to the Dalmia Bharat Cement's proposal, asked Binani Industries to increase their offer and submit earnest money and bank guarantee to prove their sincerity. On April 7, the lenders met again on the revised offer from Binani Industries but didn't submit the outcome of the meeting to on April 9. The same day, the legal counsel of Binani Industries informed that they have submitted a special leave petition with the on April 7.

Sources clarified that while it is legally binding on the lenders to go ahead with the proposal as LoI has been issued, it is morally binding on the creditors to consider Binani Industries' proposal as lenders have accepted earnest deposit from the promoters of the bankrupt firm.

The matter is up for Supreme Court's consideration on April 13.