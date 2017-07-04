'Dirty' tag drives buyers away: Diesel cars' share in total sales down 9%

Diesel continues to carry the dirty tag as far as personal vehicles are concerned. Only four out of every ten buyers opted to buy a diesel-powered passenger vehicle (cars, vans and utility vehicles) last year, a decline of nine per cent from the ratio in FY16. This brings the contribution of diesel in new sales to 40 per cent, the lowest in six years.

Data sourced from the (Siam) shows that 60 per cent of the buyers in the three million unit market opted for a petrol variant in FY17, up from 56 per cent in the previous year. This is the highest share for petrol in several years.

The impact of this shift is more prominent in cars and only 27 per cent of buyers opted for diesel compared to 34 per cent in FY16. Interestingly, even buyers of utility vehicles have started considering petrol variants and the share now stands at 15 per cent also seen a rise of petrol buyers at 15 per cent against just 10 per cent in FY15.

Diesel had turned a preferred variant for a chunk of buyers during FY13 and FY14 when prices were kept artificially lower and the fuel was regulated. The share of diesel vehicles had zoomed to a record high of 58 per cent in FY13 and since then has come down year after year.

"The economics of owning a diesel car has changed. Since diesel variant of a car is usually 15-20 per cent expensive compared to petrol, only those buyers who drive for at least 2,500km a month can recover the additional cost," said an industry official.

Traditionally, petrol cars were preferred by Indian buyers. However, many of them started going for since June 2010, when the then government deregulated petrol prices but left diesel untouched. By 2011, as oil marketing companies continued to align petrol prices in India to the global price, the gap between the two fuels jumped to a high of Rs 25-30 a litre in 2011.

The shifting preference also prompted car makers to invest in creating new diesel engine manufacturing. But the government decontrolled price of diesel in October 2014. The gap between diesel and petrol has narrowed since then. The gap is now down to as low as Rs 9.64 a litre, reducing the price incentive for buyers.

The impact of this shift is also visible in the rising domestic consumption of petrol. According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, a wing of the petroleum ministry, domestic consumption of petrol grew by nine per cent in FY17 to 23.8 million tonnes while demand for diesel grew less than two per cent to 76 million tonnes.

In addition to the fuel price differential, action against diesel vehicles in 2015 also pushed the buyer away from diesel-run cars.

The Supreme Court had banned the sale of diesel vehicles (2,000cc and above) in the national capital region in December 2015 and the ban lasted for eight months. Buyers in cities like Delhi are also apprehensive they may not be able to drive diesel vehicles for long after an order by the National Green Tribunal to ban diesel vehicles older than 10 years. The cloud over diesel vehicles and the number of years for which it may be allowed to run also impacts its resale price.

Industry watchers expect more buyers to shift to petrol in the near future.