DLF seals JV deal with GIC after Rs 8,900-cr stake sale by promoters

Realty major on Sunday said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) with to build rental assets in India after its promoters sold 33.34 per cent stake in the to the Singapore sovereign wealth fund for Rs 8,900 crore.

With this deal, stake in the will increase to 66.66 per cent from 60 per cent while will have 33.34 per cent stake.

In a joint statement, and announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to develop a rental assets portfolio under the consolidated portfolio of the

promoter group firms, and Singapore affiliate executed the share purchase and shareholders agreement on Sunday, the realty major said.

This partnership would enable sustainable long-term growth of DCCDL's rental business and creates an optimum structure to improve efficiency, with long-term capital for growth of the portfolio, the statement said.

Commenting on the JV, Vice-Chairman Rajiv Singh said the company has entered into yet another landmark transaction with GIC, which had invested Rs 2,000 crore in two housing projects in Delhi.

"Going forward, we expect this partnership to unlock significant embedded value in this portfolio and achieve scale and growth to unprecedented levels," he added.

Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer (CIO), Real Estate, said the company has enhanced its existing partnership with

"This portfolio comprises high-quality, income-generating assets which are located across India's top-tier cities. In addition, there is a significant development potential within the portfolio. As a long-term investor, we believe in the growth potential of India and in strengthening relationships with like-minded partners," he added.

This deal was done at an enterprise value of Rs 35,617 crore for

Promoters would invest a "substantial portion" of the transaction proceeds into the DLF, which in turn would use this fund for repayment of debt that has touched nearly Rs 26,000 crore.

"The transaction shall create one of the leading platform play for rental properties, with rent yielding assets of 26.9 million square feet (sq ft). The portfolio, currently, has an under development pipeline of approximately 2.5 million sq ft with further development potential of approximately 19 million sq ft within the portfolio," the statement said.

The earns an annual rental income of Rs 2,600 crore from its current portfolio.

is the country's largest real estate firm with about 250 million sq ft of land bank and 30 million sq ft of the rental portfolio while is a leading global investment firm with well over $100 billion in assets under management.