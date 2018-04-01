Doubtnut gives students free video solution to their maths problems

Ever asked a school-going student what he or she hates the most? Do not be surprised if most of them say it is mathematics. Thousands of coaching centres have mushroomed across the country cashing in on the fear of the subject, but struggles of school students do not seem to have become any less. The emerging education technology sector has the potential to rid the students of their conventional fear.

Gurgaon-based Doubtnut, an ed-tech startup founded in 2016, through its app gives students free video solution to their maths problems. The app solves the problem in real-time. It allows ...