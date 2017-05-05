Drug maker Abbott to reimburse stockists for GST losses

Drug maker Abbott will reimburse its trade partners for losses that could arise due to changes in the rate with the implementation of the goods and services from July 1.

The move follows reports that stockists and distributors are keeping inventories to a minimum and there are fears this could result in a shortage of medicines in the market.

In a note to its trade partners on Wednesday, Abbott said in case the new structure and the input-claim process results in any loss to partner-stockists on the closing inventory on June 30 or the day preceding implementation, it will reimburse such value to the stockist.

“This will ensure that our partner-stockists do not suffer any loss resulting from structure changes on the inventory they hold,” Abbott said. The company also requested its distributors to maintain normal inventory and ensure adequate availability of drugs during transition phase.

will come into effect from July 1 and its implementation will change rate and consequently change the drug pricing. The exact rate is expected to be announced later this month.

The current rate of and duties on works out to around 9 per cent.

“In case the rate is higher than 9 per cent it may necessitate increase in product prices and such increase should be allowed immediately. In case of drugs under price control the government should notify revised prices as per rate or atleast notify a formula for calculating the price revision immediately,” said Indian Drug Manufacturers Association president D R Chowdhury.

“Maximum retail price of medicines and trade margins are built around current value added rate of 5-6 per cent and the issue face distributors is who shall bear the differential cost if the rate is fixed at 12 per cent. Also another issue is no change is permitted in the maximum retail price of the goods except on order of government,” said Kirti Oswal, partner BSR & Associates.

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance general secretary D G Shah said there is an anxiety amongst the trade channel regarding modalities of adjustment or credits. “The distributors and wholesellers may keep inventories at reduced level but I do not think there will be any shortage of medicines in the market,” he said.