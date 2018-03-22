Electric cars may be cheaper than gas guzzlers in seven years, says report

may be cheaper than their petroleum counterparts by 2025 if the cost of continues to fall. Some models will cost the same as combustion engines as soon as 2024 and become cheaper the following year, according to a report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. For that to happen, battery pack prices need to fall even as demand for the metals that go into the units continues to rise, the London-based researcher said on Thursday. The clamour to roll out has grown louder as countries and race to clean up smog in their cities and hit ambitious climate goals set by the Paris Agreement. UK lawmakers started an inquiry into the market in September, probing the necessary infrastructure and trying to determine whether to bring forward the 2040 deadline to end the sale of gasoline and With incentives, the UK could lower its automotive trade deficit by £5 billion ($7 billion), the Green Alliance reported.

The World Wildlife Fund said that phasing out diesel and earlier could add an extra 14,000 jobs to the industry. In separate reports this week, both groups urged Britain to bring forward the ban on petroleum-fueled cars to 2030.