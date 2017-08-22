Enforcement Directorate mulls selling Mallya's shares in UB

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to sell the stake of beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya in United Breweries (UB) and United Spirits (USL). This would be the first major move by the enforcement agency where Mallya’s shares could be sold in the open market. According to ED sources, the amount accrued by selling the shares would be kept in fixed deposits till proceedings against him in various courts get completed. "The disposal of shares at this point would isolate risk of any ...