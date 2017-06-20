Financial stress spreads in India Inc despite improvement in profitability

The list of financially stressed corporate entities grew longer in 2016-17 despite a general improvement in corporate profitability. Nearly 11 per cent of the country’s largest listed companies, excluding banks and financial companies, could not service interest payments on their loans in 2016-17, up from nine per cent in 2015-16. These companies accounted for around a fifth of all gross corporate debt at the end of 2016-17. In all, 85 companies had inadequate profits — operating profits lower than interest obligations — in 2016-17, up from 67 ...
