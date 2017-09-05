First time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by two weeks to October 24

Infosys, India’s second-largest (IT) services firm, has deferred announcing its second-quarter (Q2) results by nearly two weeks — the first time in recent years.



The bellwether IT services firm generally discloses its quarter numbers within 15 days of the beginning of the next quarter but this time, however, it has set October 24 as the date of announcement.



INDIA’S TECH BELLWETHER is usually the second IT firm to announce quarterly results after TCS Defers result date for the first time in years results are key to forecast IT sector growth are an indicator of half-year performance and the firm’s growth forecast The $10.2-billion IT firm is also likely to talk on strategies during Q2 results

The company has attributed this delay to “logistics issues” for this quarter, while analysts put it down to the completion of the Rs 13,000-crore from shareholders.The numbers are eagerly watched by analysts and investors because its performance indicates the future of the $117-billion technology services sector.An analyst with a brokerage pointed to the completion of the share buyback set for the first week of October. “ has announced that the voting window on the share buyback and other resolutions will remain open till October 8. The shareholders’ voting process will take its own time. So will require time before it could announce its financials,” said the analyst with a brokerage firm.The July-September results will be the first after Nandan Nilekani’s return to the company, which he has rejoined as non-executive chairman.Nilekani returned last month to head Infosys, which he had co-founded with and five others, after a three-year experiment with an outsider as chief executive officer (CEO) had failed.Vishal Sikka, the first non-founder CEO, quit Infosys, citing personal attacks on him, for which the company, under its previous chairman R Seshasayee, blamed Murthy.Murthy had publicly raised concerns over in the severance pay given to Rajiv Bansal, former chief financial officer who had raised the red flag in the acquisition of Panaya, an Israeli technology firm.Murthy had also sought making public an investigation report that looked into the acquisition and had given the company’s management the clean chit.The resulting public spat between the board and Murthy depressed investor confidence with the stock losing more than Rs 32,000 crore in market capitalisation in the next two days.This also made investors and a few board members, along with the founders, to persuade Nilekani to return. When he took charge, Seshasayee and two independent board members, Jeffrey Lehman and John Etchemendy, quit the company.Subsequently Nilekani outlined his plan: Hiring executive search firm to help in selecting a CEO; and asking board members D N Prahlad and Ravi Venkatesan to take stock of Sikka’s strategy and also to look at the investigation report onThe results will give an indication whether Nilekani would continue with the software plus services strategy adopted by Sikka, or tweak it to reflect his worldview of the explosion in data and how could help traditional battle competition from that rely on data to disrupt businesses and sectors.