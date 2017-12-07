Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: iPhone X deal, Pixel 2 under Rs 30k & more

Flipkart’s three-day sale has begun today. Under this, the e-commerce portal is offering discounts, exchange offers and cash back schemes on several products, including mobiles & tablets, electronic items & accessories, large appliances and televisions. The three-day sale currently live would continue until December 9.

The online shopping portal is also offering a 10 per cent discount to State Bank of India (SBI) customers on payments made through their debit and credit cards.

Here are some of the best deals to look out for:

Apple iPhone X sale

ALSO READ: The Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 8: What are the big differences? The anniversary-edition iPhone X would go on sale at the online shopping portal starting at 12 noon. The phone would be available in limited numbers only. The e-commerce portal is offering Rs 5,000 instant discount on SBI credit cards.

Google Pixel 2, OnePlus 3, 3T

The younger sibling of the flagship Pixel 2-series gets a price cut of Rs 11,000 under the sale. The Pixel 2 is now available at Rs 49,999 and the e-commerce portal is offering instant discount of Rs 10,000 on all banks' debit and credit cards, bringing the effective price of the smartphone down to Rs 39,999.





ALSO READ: Google Pixel 2 review: A compact smartphone challenging bigger flagships The portal is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 off over and above the normal exchange value of the OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 and other select devices which brings down the price even further. For example, the OnePlus 3T users can avail an exchange offer and get Rs 10,500 off plus Rs 3,000 additional off that brings down the effective price of the Pixel 2 to Rs 26,549.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi’s only smartphone with Google stock Android operating system gets Rs 2,000 discount and is currently available at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 14,999. The smartphone is also eligible for an exchange offer which provides up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange of old phone for Mi A1.



ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi A1 offers more than just pure Android experience



Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7

The yesteryear flagship smartphone gets Rs 16,010 off and is currently available for Rs 29,990. The online shopping portal is also offering an additional Rs 5,000 off on regular exchange offer that brings down the effective cost even further.

There are several other offers and new launches happening at




