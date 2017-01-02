Foxconn to make iPhones in Ahmedabad, Gurgaon

India has emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for Apple's iPhone in the world

Foxconn, the biggest contract manufacturer for Apple, is setting up its first iPhone manufacturing unit in India in Ahmedabad, as the world’s most valuable company looks to increase presence and replicate its China success in the country. The Taiwanese maker is adopting a model of setting up smartphone assembly lines in multiple cities across India, with a second iPhone facility coming up in Gurgaon, as Apple steps up efforts to grab a larger pie of the world’s fastest growing smartphone market, people familiar with the development said. A Gujarat ...

Alnoor PeerMohamed & Vinay Umarji