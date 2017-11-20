FreshUp raises $1.5 mn from Singapore-based Lotus Global

FreshUp, a micro-stay hospitality chain targeting single-day travellers, has raised seed funding of $1.5 million through seed funding from Singapore-based Investments Ltd. The investment is to be used to strengthen and expand its presence across souther states of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.



At present, the Chennai-based company is offering its services in Hyderabad and Tirupathi. It offers luxurious stay to customers on an hourly basis. centres will be present in pilgrimage cities and nearby airports, it said.