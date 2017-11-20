JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Corporates may see 6% pre-tax profit growth next year: Moody's
Business Standard

FreshUp raises $1.5 mn from Singapore-based Lotus Global

The micro-stay hospitality chain targets single-day travellers

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

freshup

FreshUp, a micro-stay hospitality chain targeting single-day travellers, has raised seed funding of $1.5 million through seed funding from Singapore-based Lotus Global Investments Ltd. The investment is to be used to strengthen and expand its presence across souther states of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

At present, the Chennai-based company is offering its services in Hyderabad and Tirupathi. It offers luxurious stay to customers on an hourly basis. FreshUp centres will be present in pilgrimage cities and nearby airports, it said.

 
First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 18:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements