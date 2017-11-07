From cricket to leadership: Satya Nadella shares his life experience

-
On a whirlwind trip to India for the promotion of Hit Refresh, his book on his journey to becoming the chief executive of Microsoft, one of the world’s biggest tech companies, Satya Nadella made his final pit stop in Delhi. Over 100 Microsoft Students Programme members, startup entrepreneurs, met the Microsoft CEO, who talked about a range of issues – from cricket to various aspects of his professional journey.
Earlier, during his trip to the Microsoft India headquarters in Hyderabad, Nadella had spoken at length about artificial intelligence (AI). At the Delhi event, he spoke about leadership skills and his love for cricket. The event also saw entrepreneurs like Vishal Gondal, founder CEO of fitness app GOQii, talking about their respective journeys.
While Nadella's itinerary has been kept under the wraps, sources say that the Microsoft CEO plans to meet officials of the communications & information technology ministry, as well as the NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister’s Office during the final leg of his India visit. He leaves India for the US on Tuesday night.
In Hit Refresh, Nadella delves into three key technologies that would lead to massive shifts in economy and society – mixed reality, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. These three currently independent threads would ultimately converge in future, with quantum computing making AI more intelligent and mixed reality becoming an even more immersive experience.
