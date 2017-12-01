JUST IN
Germany removes Tesla's Model S from e-car subsidy list as it's too pricey
Reuters  |  Berlin 

A German government agency has removed Tesla's Model S from the list of electric cars eligible for subsidies because it is not available in a version that falls within a 60,000 euro ($71,448) price limit.

Tesla customers could not order the Model S without extra features that pushed the price of the car above the limit, a spokesman for the German Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Controls (BAFA) said on Friday.

German magazine Auto Bild had reported that BAFA was looking into the issue and could take Tesla off the eligibility list.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.
