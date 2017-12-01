Germany removes Tesla's Model S from e-car subsidy list as it's too pricey

A German agency has removed Tesla's Model S from the list of eligible for subsidies because it is not available in a version that falls within a 60,000 euro ($71,448) price limit.

customers could not order the Model S without extra features that pushed the price of the car above the limit, a spokesman for the German Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Controls (BAFA) said on Friday.

German magazine Auto Bild had reported that BAFA was looking into the issue and could take off the eligibility list.

could not immediately be reached for comment.