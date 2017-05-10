Glimpses of Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 & Nokia 3310: India launch very soon

Global, the company behind the resurgence of Nokia brand, on May 8 hosted an event in Delhi to give a peek into the current line of Nokia smartphones, besides feature phones Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and – before their official launch in India.

Speaking at the event, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, Global said, India is a crucial market for Nokia as the country is witnessing great demand for entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

Nokia’s great hardware, combined with Google’s Android operating system, offers consistent performance and real value for money, added Sarvikas.

While there is no fixed timeline defined for the launch of in India, Sarvikas said the company was working with partners to bring the devices sometime in the second quarter.

Asked about the company’s plan to launch flagship devices, Sarvikas said, Global would continue to work towards enhancing user experience by investing in areas like excellent antennas set-up for better network strength, camera modules, strong build quality, efficient displays etc. The company, therefore, is in no rush to release a half-baked flagship product.

Speaking about after sales support and software update cycle, the company’s spoke person said, the company is working with partners to establish extensive service support network. For software updates, Global would provide consistent support to the complete line of product for as far as possible.

Here is a photo gallery of the Nokia devices:



