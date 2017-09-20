Coldplay tracks, yoga to help e-tail staff battle sales war stress

From extensive checks and optimising their backroom technology to having masseuse on call for employees, midnight jam sessions, and buffet counters with global cuisines, e-commerce giants Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm Mall are stocking up war rooms hours before they head for festive sales. The e-commerce players, who would start their festive season sales from Wednesday, are not only preparing their teams for the coming marathon but also ensuring that employees have all the comforts to wade through the next couple of days. For the past 48 hours, Amit Sinha, chief ...