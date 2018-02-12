JUST IN
69 faulty Pratt & Whitney engines replaced in 18 months, says IndiGo
GoAir cancels two flights as A320 neo planes develop snag

A Mumbai-Delhi and a Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar flight were cancelled

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

A GoAir aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore

Two GoAir Airbus A320 neo planes were grounded in Mumbai on Sunday due to technical snag resulting in cancellations of two of its flights. An airline spokesperson confirmed the development and said that the grounding was unrelated to the airworthiness directive issued by European Air Safety Agency. "The aircraft have been grounded for technical reasons," the spokesperson said. A Mumbai-Delhi and a Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar flight were cancelled. GoAir has a fleet of 32 Airbus A320 planes, including 13 Pratt & Whitney engine powered A320neo. IndiGo has been forced to ground three of its planes following a directive from EASA which said some of the engines were connected to in-flight shutdowns and rejected take-offs. GoAir has not seen any grounding as a result of EASA directive. "GoAir new Airbus A320 neo deliveries have been postponed as a result of the earlier reported engine challenges. GoAir continues to work closely with both Airbus and Pratt and Whitney in order to continue deliveries as soon as the challenges have been solved," the airline said on Saturday.

